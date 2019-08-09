Kylie Jenner Turns 22 Years Old

August 10 is Kylie Jenner’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Kylie Jenner is an American model and businesswoman. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Kris and Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Set To Create Fashion Line In Honor Of Her Daughter)

Kylie grew up with a sister Kendall Jenner and three half-sisters, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. She was in the spotlight from a young age as her sisters starred in the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The show was launched in 2007. (RELATED: Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner With Absurd Pre-Birthday Present)

Using the fame from “KUWTK,” Kylie and her siblings have embarked on business ventures outside of television. Kylie and Kendall started a clothing line sold at PacSun and TopShop. Later, Kylie went on to launch a beauty line called “Kylie Cosmetics.” (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner As Having ‘Entitlement’ Issues In New Clip)

In 2019, Forbes announced Kylie was the youngest self-made billionaire. After the announcement, Kylie launched a new skincare line called “Kylie Skin.”