Lady Gaga Responds To Claim She Stole Part Of ‘Shallow’ From Songwriter

Singer Lady Gaga has been accused of stealing part of her hit song “Shallow” from the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack from another songwriter.

Songwriter Steve Ronsen claimed Gaga used a three-note sequence from his song “Almost” released in 2012 to create the Oscar-winning song “Shallow” in a multi-million dollar lawsuit, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Mr. Ronsen and his lawyer are trying to make easy money off the back of a successful artist,” Gaga’s lawyer Orin Snyder said. “It is shameful and wrong. I applaud Lady Gaga for having the courage and integrity to stand up on behalf of successful artists who find themselves on the receiving end of such [claims]. Should Mr. Shirian proceed with this case, Lady Gaga will fight it vigorously and will prevail.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Seen Kissing Audio Engineer Dan Horton)

Ronsen claimed he wrote the three-note progression, but Gaga and her team argued that the three-note progression is commonly heard in music, including in the song “Dust In The Wind” released in 1978.

I find it hard to believe that Gaga would just steal a part of a song. She’s an amazing artist and songwriter and why would she need to steal from somebody who doesn’t even have as established of a career as her?

Maybe I’m wrong and she did. In that case, she’ll have to pay up.