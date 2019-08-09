See Pictures And Videos From Day 7 Of Football Training Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

Day seven of training camp for the Wisconsin Badgers is officially in the books, and it looks like it was a solid practice.

While we don’t know much of what’s happening in camp, we do know Jack Coan is getting some separation in the quarterback battle against Graham Mertz, which is the main storyline people are interested.

Despite not knowing much, it sure does look like my squad is ready to roll. Check out some of the action below from the Thursday session of training camp. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 8, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 8, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT

I honestly can’t wait for the season to get underway. As the true King in the North, I’ve been carrying the banner for the Badgers for years. Through the ups and the downs, I’m always ready to do battle.

With college football right around the corner, it’s time to remember who is the true King in the North. #WisconsinIsComing pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2019

Last year was a disaster, but we’re coming back with a vengeance this season. Judging from the inside looks we’ve seen in camp, we’re going to be greatly improved and primed for a big year.

Anybody doubting us now should go ahead and bookmark everything I’m writing because I promise I’m going to be correct on this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2019 at 4:02pm PDT

We’re coming and taking prisoners is not an option on the table. Either get onboard or get the hell out of the way.