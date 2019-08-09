Watch Behind The Scenes Video For The ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Resurrection Day’

The Paramount Network dropped an awesome inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode.

In the seventh episode of season two, we saw Beth get brutally and savagely attacked by two men sent from the Beck brothers. It was intense and difficult to sit through. Yet, it set the stage for some massive violence to come. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

Luke Grimes, the man who plays Kayce, said the following about the unreal moment and what could happen next:

The worst thing you can do is go after one of the family members, and out of all of them, to pick Beth, it really sets a fire under everyone. Now, we’re really not going to take it anymore and we’ll do whatever we have to do. And, it really ramps up the stakes and the energy of everything that follows it. I think you’ll get to see just how mean the Duttons can be when they want to.

Watch the full video below.

Judging from Grimes’ comments I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a hell of a lot of death, and I’m here for it. The line about just how mean the Duttons can be has me ready to run through a wall.

Let’s not forget, Kayce is a former Navy SEAL and has no problem when it comes to killing. Now, his sister has been attacked and there will be blood.

Hell, he hung up bodies as a message to the Becks. I think it’s fair to assume the killing won’t end anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 7, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

If you’re not excited for whatever is coming next, then you’re just not paying attention. It’s that simple. Either get hyped or get out.

I’m ready for blood, nonstop action and everything that comes with it. Bring on the chaos!

Tune in Wednesday night to watch episode eight. It should be a doozy.