REPORT: Antonio Brown Says He Will Quit The NFL If He Can’t Wear A Certain Helmet

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown might quit the league if he can’t wear his old helmet.

According to Adam Schefter, the talented wide receiver “has told” the Raiders that “he will not play football again” if he can’t wear his old helmet. His old helmet is no longer certified by the NFL, which means it’s against league rules to wear it. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Gives Incredible Speech About ‘Nightmares’ During Oakland Raiders Training Camp)

The team has reportedly been sending him replacement options, but Brown isn’t interested.

And now this: Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has told team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, per league sources. And more…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

Antonio Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch football. The Raiders have been sending Brown other approved helmets to try out but, at this time, he is not interested in wearing any of them. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

This is such a wild situation that it almost has me wondering if it’s made up just so there’s something interesting happening on “Hard Knocks.”

Brown got a massive new contract when he was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders. Now, he’s going to quit over not being able to wear a certain kind of helmet?

Yeah, I’m not buying it. If that is true, then Brown is insanely stupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 29, 2019 at 11:34pm PDT

Imagine getting paid millions of dollars to play a sport and quitting over your helmet. The important thing to recognize here is that he doesn’t want to quit over safety concerns.

It’s reportedly because his vision is obstructed when trying to catch the ball. Suck it up and keep getting paid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jun 25, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

Stay woke, folks. I honestly think there’s a very real chance this is nothing more than a stunt for attention from the Raiders and Brown so “Hard Knocks” is actually interesting.

There’s simply no way anybody with a brain would ever give up millions of dollars over a helmet. No chance at all.