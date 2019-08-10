Biden Says He Was VP During The 2018 Parkland Shooting

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to make gaffes over the weekend by saying he was the VP during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took the lives of 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Speaking to a group of reporters at a pro-gun control forum in Iowa on Saturday, Bloomberg reports that Biden said, “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” However, the Parkland shooting took place after Biden had left office. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Recent Gaffes Are Not Uncommon For Him)

Biden added that lawmakers were “basically cowering, not wanting to see them. They did not want to face it on camera.”

His comments come after the candidate made an earlier slip up in Iowa on Thursday saying, “we choose facts over truth” to a crowd of supporters.

Oops: Biden says “we choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/bkohPsOmJC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019



On the same day, Obama’s former vice president had another slip of the tongue when he said, “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Immediately he tried walking back that statement adding, “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.”

WATCH:



According to Bloomberg, an official from the Biden campaign said he meant to refer to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newton, Connecticut.

Biden still leads the Democratic primary pack at an average of 30.8% support, according to RealClearPolitics.