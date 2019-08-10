Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly In The ‘Best Shape Of His Life’

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly in better shape right now than he ever was while in the NFL.

A person close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback told the Associated Press, “Colin has always been prepared to compete at the highest level and is in the best shape of his life.” (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Shares Workout Video, Doesn’t Throw A Single Football In It)

The comment comes after Kaepernick released a workout video trying to prove he’s still able to play.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

I don’t care if Kaepernick is in the best shape of his life or not. It ultimately doesn’t matter at all. Listen up and listen closely to what I’m about to say.

Colin Kaepernick is never going to play in the NFL again. He will never throw a pass in an NFL game ever again.

If it was going to happen, it would have happened years ago. It didn’t and now that door is almost certainly shut forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Apr 3, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Now, could he play in the XFL if he wanted to? Probably. In fact, Kaepernick playing in the XFL would likely generate a ton of attention, which is exactly what Vince McMahon’s league needs.

Would the XFL be willing to pay Kaepernick the money he’d want to play in the XFL? Who knows, but it’s really his only option to get back in the game.

That might be a tough pill to swallow for the former NFL starter, but it’s the reality of the situation.

Again, if he really wants to prove he’s in the “best shape of his life,” then the XFL is waiting for him. Returning to the XFL is a fantasy at this point.