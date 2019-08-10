FBI Arrests Las Vegas Man Who Allegedly Plotted Attack On Jews, Gay Bar

The FBI has arrested and charged a Las Vegas man who allegedly discussed attacks on a Las Vegas synagogue and a gay bar.

The complaint alleges that 23-year-old Conor Climo had been involved with white supremacist groups, possessed an AR-15, and had acquired parts to make a bomb that he allegedly planned to use to attack Jewish people and members of the LGBT community. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Shootings In El Pasto, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

“Threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada said in a statement.

BREAKING / NBC News: The FBI has arrested Conor Climo, age 23, of Las Vegas Nevada for possession of an unregistered firearm. He allegedly had an AR-15, rifle, and bomb making materials. He discussed attacks on a synagogue, and Jews. He drew attacks of a gay bar in Vegas. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 9, 2019

Climo is alleged to have been “making Molotov Cocktails and improvised explosive devices,” and he attempted to recruit a homeless person to help him conduct surveillance ahead of the attacks. (RELATED: A Sex Offender Set To Be Released Has Threatened To ‘Rape The First Woman He Sees’)

Climo is facing up to 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

“As this complaint illustrates, the FBI will always be proactive to combat threats that cross a line from free speech to potential violence,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI Las Vegas Division said in a statement.

The arrest comes as the nation deals with increased threats from militant white nationalists. Last week, 22 people were killed, and 26 were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. The suspect in the shooting is believed to have published an anti-immigrant manifesto ahead of the shooting, where he referred to an “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”