Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts Was Arrested After Bird Poop Tested Positive For Cocaine

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts was hit with a drug charge because police thought bird poop was cocaine.

According to TMZ on Friday, Werts was charged with misdemeanor cocaine possession and speeding at the end of July because the bird poop on his car tested positive as cocaine in a field test conducted by the officers who pulled him over. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

However, the drug charge was eventually dropped when a lab test came back negative for cocaine, according to SavanahNow.com.

According to the same TMZ report, Werts had been suspended after his arrest, but that’s officially over now that they know it was bird poop!

I’m not 100% sure how those field tests work, but I’m pretty sure it should be pretty easy to tell the difference between cocaine and bird feces.

Imagine how mad Werts must have been to get arrested because the field test popped for drugs when testing bird poop!

I’m trying not to laugh right now, but it’s hard. It’s just such a ridiculous situation that you almost have to find it funny.

Luckily, it was all sorted out and Merts can get back to playing football. Hopefully, he didn’t lose too much practice time due to this wild situation.

Again, it’s not really funny, but I think the idea of bird poop being mistaken for cocaine is downright absurd.