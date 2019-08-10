Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his jail cell, ABC News reported Saturday.

Epstein, 66, committed suicide, officials told ABC News. The news comes weeks after Epstein was found injured in his jail cell following an attempted suicide attempt, then was placed on suicide watch by authorities. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Calls On DOJ To Prosecute Epstein)

Epstein plead guilty to soliciting an underage prostitute in 2008 and spent 13 months in a Florida prison on a work-release program. The plea agreement was agreed to by then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, and was widely criticized at the time as too lenient. Acosta resigned as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor last month amid new criticism of the deal. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Defends Role In Epstein Plea Deal)

Last month, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking after his private jet landed at a New Jersey airport. Epstein was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted. (RELATED: Epstein ‘Needed’ Three Orgasms A Day, Witness Testified)

Documents released Friday revealed that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, claimed that Epstein “farmed her out” for sex to key power players in the U.S. and U.K. The men named included former Democratic New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a diplomat and former presidential candidate, former Democratic Maine Sen. George Mitchell, who served as Senate majority leader from 1989-1995, and Prince Andrew.

Giuffre says she was 15 years old and working as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Largo at the time. She is one of dozens of women who accused Epstein of sexual misconduct toward her when she was a minor.

Mitchell and Richardson have denied any wrongdoing.