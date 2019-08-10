Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Call For Answers Following Epstein Suicide

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for answers Saturday morning following the apparent jailhouse suicide of disgraced millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, whose 2008 deal with prosecutors that allowed him to serve a little over a year in jail with a lenient work release was widely regarded as too lenient, was arrested again in July and charged with sex trafficking. Facing up to 45 years in prison this time around, the financier tried to commit suicide shortly after his arrest. Having reportedly succeeded on his second attempt, however, plenty of people — including Ocasio-Cortez — want to know much more about what really happened.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with a link to a New York Times story about Epstein’s suicide.

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

The New York congresswoman found plenty of agreement from media, politicians, and pundits of all political persuasions.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted his assent along with a call for a House Judiciary Committee investigation “into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody.” (RELATED: Alleged Epstein Victim Says She Was Handed Off To Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson And More For Sex)

I agree @AOC. Chairman @RepJerryNadler should prioritize a Judiciary investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody (in Nadler’s own neighborhood!) over the Kavanaugh confirmation (which already happened), and the Russia hoax (which never happened). — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) August 10, 2019

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called it “bullshit” and “predictably Russian.”

He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore expressed his skepticism while also getting a swipe in at Trump voters.

I guess they think a country dumb enough to elect Trump is stupid enough to believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. Or not. Love that they did it on the traditional Friday night/early Saturday morning “document dump” time when they know the fewest people will follow it. pic.twitter.com/GRpCOlh5B1 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 10, 2019

Here’s what I know about the uber-rich: They never drive themselves, they’ve never done a load of laundry, and they have no friggin’ clue how to tie a knot in a noose. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 10, 2019

Others weighed in as well as the topic trended on Twitter:

2. To die by suicide in federal prison, particularly after he attempted it once before, is a massive scandal. Survivors of Epstein’s predation have been robbed of their right to seek justice. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 10, 2019

If you’re surprised Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, just imagine how surprised HE was. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) August 10, 2019

Epstein’s death just entered the hall of fame for conspiracy theories– rightly so. https://t.co/oRYZa3VZlx pic.twitter.com/ac12Bkhjiq — Sharyl Attkisson????️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 10, 2019

It seems fair to say that no one believes Epstein actually committed suicide on his own. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 10, 2019

Raise your hand if you think Jeffrey Epstein had a little help with his suicide. ????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 10, 2019

Finally, this tweet by Caleb Hull sums it all up: