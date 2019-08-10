US

Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Call For Answers Following Epstein Suicide

New Yorkers Remember Victims Of Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton
Scott Morefield Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for answers Saturday morning following the apparent jailhouse suicide of disgraced millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, whose 2008 deal with prosecutors that allowed him to serve a little over a year in jail with a lenient work release was widely regarded as too lenient, was arrested again in July and charged with sex trafficking. Facing up to 45 years in prison this time around, the financier tried to commit suicide shortly after his arrest. Having reportedly succeeded on his second attempt, however, plenty of people — including Ocasio-Cortez — want to know much more about what really happened.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, along with a link to a New York Times story about Epstein’s suicide.

The New York congresswoman found plenty of agreement from media, politicians, and pundits of all political persuasions.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted his assent along with a call for a House Judiciary Committee investigation “into how Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody.” (RELATED: Alleged Epstein Victim Says She Was Handed Off To Prince Andrew, Bill Richardson And More For Sex)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called it “bullshit” and “predictably Russian.”

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore expressed his skepticism while also getting a swipe in at Trump voters.

Others weighed in as well as the topic trended on Twitter:

Finally, this tweet by Caleb Hull sums it all up: