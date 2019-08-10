Editorial

REPORT: Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out For Season With Foot Injury

Alabama v Tennessee (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Alabama running back Trey Sanders will reportedly miss the entire 2019 season with a foot injury.

The highly-touted freshman rusher will miss his first year with the Crimson Tide after sustaining an undisclosed foot injury in fall practice, according to Al.com’s Matt Zenitz. (RELATED: AP Announces Tua Tagovailoa As SEC Offensive Player Of The Year)

Sanders was the top ranked running back in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, and losing him for the year is a brutal blow for the Crimson Tide’s backfield. Alabama will rely on Najee Harris and Brian Robinson to lead the team in rushing.

In years past, a loss like this could have derailed the Crimson Tide, but with the return of Heisman front runner Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama is expected to be much more of a passing team this season. (RELATED: Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship)

That being said, replacing a player like Sanders will not be easy, and no matter which team you root for, nobody likes to see a player get hurt.

All we can do is hope and pray that Sanders’ recovery goes well and that he’s ready to go come 2020.

 