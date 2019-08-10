REPORT: Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Out For Season With Foot Injury

Alabama running back Trey Sanders will reportedly miss the entire 2019 season with a foot injury.

The highly-touted freshman rusher will miss his first year with the Crimson Tide after sustaining an undisclosed foot injury in fall practice, according to Al.com’s Matt Zenitz. (RELATED: AP Announces Tua Tagovailoa As SEC Offensive Player Of The Year)

Alabama five-star freshman running back Trey Sanders suffered a significant foot injury on the last play of the team’s practice Thursday night and is expected to miss the entire season, per sources https://t.co/1dyDuKijYR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 10, 2019

Sanders was the top ranked running back in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, and losing him for the year is a brutal blow for the Crimson Tide’s backfield. Alabama will rely on Najee Harris and Brian Robinson to lead the team in rushing.

In years past, a loss like this could have derailed the Crimson Tide, but with the return of Heisman front runner Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama is expected to be much more of a passing team this season. (RELATED: Why Alabama Will Win The 2019 National Championship)

That being said, replacing a player like Sanders will not be easy, and no matter which team you root for, nobody likes to see a player get hurt.

All we can do is hope and pray that Sanders’ recovery goes well and that he’s ready to go come 2020.