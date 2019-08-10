Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Hasn’t Won The Starting Quarterback Job For Ohio State Yet

Justin Fields has apparently not won the starting quarterback job for the Ohio State Buckeyes yet.

Fields transferred to OSU from Georgia and was widely believed to be the starter from day one. In fact, his presence forced two other quarterbacks out. Well, it turns out that the sophomore passer apparently might not cruise to the job after all. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

“I thought after today I’d have a better feel. I didn’t. Nobody went out there and won the job, for sure,” Head coach Ryan Day told the media Friday, according to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.

This really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me at all. Fields is the perfect kind of quarterback for the system they want to be running at OSU.

He’s mobile, he’s got a big arm and he’s a freak of nature athlete. How does that not stack up to being the starter for the Buckeyes?

If Fields is actually struggling to win the job, then Ohio State might be in some trouble.

The other option here is that Day is just lying, and he knows damn well Fields is going to be the starter. That would make a hell of a lot more sense than not having a clue.

I just refuse to believe Fields is struggling to beat out Gunnar Hoak. Call me crazy, but I’m just not buying it at all.

We’re a few weeks out from the Buckeyes playing FAU and Lane Kiffin. I’ll be absolutely stunned if Fields isn’t the man under center.

You never know what can happen in the world of college football, but Justin Fields not getting the start would be shocking.