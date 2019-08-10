Will Wisconsin Fans Panic If Graham Mertz Doesn’t Start Against South Florida?

Wisconsin fans need to relax when it comes to the quarterback battle between Graham Mertz and Jack Coan.

It’s looking like Jack Coan will get the first snap against South Florida on August 30 more and more with every passing day. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Naturally, that has some people not overly pleased. Well, I’m here, as the true King in the North, to tell you all to relax and calm down.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

There is literally no reason to panic at all if Graham Mertz doesn’t get the starting nod against USF. Anybody who panics is overreacting.

Just because Paul Chryst goes with the junior passer to start the season doesn’t mean Mertz won’t eventually take over.

He’s a freshman! He’s learning the college game. Yes, he’s talented as all hell, but there are very few freshman capable of stepping in on day one. Even Trevor Lawrence came off the bench to start last season for Clemson.

There is literally no reason at all to be worried if Mertz doesn’t run out to start the game against the Bulls. Unfortunately, I can already tell what’s going to happen when Coan gets the start.

Fans are going to revolt against Paul Chryst. They’re going to be insanely pissed.

There is nobody who loves Wisconsin sports more than I do, and I’ll be the first to admit we have passionate fans.

However, the downside to having such passionate fans is we sometimes have a tendency to overreact when we shouldn’t. Flipping out because Jack Coan is starting the season opener would be classic example of overreacting.

Everybody is excited about Mertz’s presence in the program, but it’s not going to take us to DEFCON 1 if he doesn’t start immediately.

Mertz’s time could very likely come sooner than later, but there’s nothing to worry about if he doesn’t take the opening snap against USF.

Paul Chryst has proven he knows what he’s doing. We just need to trust him and let him do his thing.