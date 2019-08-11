Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Conducted, But Results Are ‘Pending Further Information’

New York City chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said her office conducted an autopsy of financier Jeffrey Epstein’s body but has yet to officially determine his cause of death.

The autopsy results were expected to be released Sunday afternoon, but Sampson said the results are “pending further information,” according to The Washington Post.

Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years in prison on sex-trafficking charges, was found unconscious Saturday morning in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. He was pronounced dead that morning after apparently hanging himself.

The guards who were supposed to be checking in on Epstein reportedly failed to do so because both were working overtime, the president of the local union for jail staffers told WaPo.

The Justice Department and the FBI are looking into his death, Attorney General William Barr announced Saturday. The FBI is also investigating the people accusers have said were connected to the disgraced multimillionaire’s global sex-trafficking scheme, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Call For Answers Following Epstein Suicide)

Epstein’s autopsy is done, but NYC’s Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson says she needs more information before she can make a determination https://t.co/8VrbXGGABF — Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett) August 11, 2019

Documents released Friday revealed Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim, said Epstein directed her to perform erotic massages and have intercourse with a number of powerful men.

The FBI identified nearly three dozen underaged teenage girls, mostly between the ages of 13 and 16, who said they were recruited to perform sex acts for Epstein and his friends during a 2005 investigation into Epstein’s misconduct, according to the Miami Herald.

Epstein had potentially faced life in prison but struck a plea deal in 2008, and was sentenced to spend 13 months in a Florida prison on a work-release program.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.