Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are going their separate ways after being married for a short time.

The couple got married at the end of 2018, but it didn’t last long at all. They have no split up after only a few months of marriage. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A rep for the music star told People in part, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

Well, I guess the love story of a generation is officially dead. These two have been together and in the headlines together of years. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Now, they’re going in different directions and Cyrus is single. It makes you wonder if Cyrus and Hemsworth can’t last, then who the hell can? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Is love officially dead?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 3, 2019 at 8:45am PDT

On the flip side of the issue here, it looks like Cyrus, who is one of the most famous women alive, needs a shoulder to cry on.

Now, I’m not saying I’m the perfect candidate to fill that role. Not saying that at all. However, I’d be foolish to not at least point out that we would be a hell of a power couple.

She’s running the music industry and I’m running the internet. It seems like a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

So, Miley, if you’re looking for a dude who loves college football and rocking Wisconsin gear, I’m shockingly easy to get in touch with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead) on Jul 28, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT

Go ahead and give it a shot!