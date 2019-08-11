Police Stop New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman At Gunpoint Over Car Robbery Mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently had an unfortunate incident with the police.

Cashman’s car was recently stolen and ultimately returned to him, but a mistake in the process had him at gunpoint by the police.

According to the New York Post, the Yankees leader was at a gas station in Darien, Connecticut on Friday when police swarmed his car because they thought it was still stolen and matched the description of a man waiving a gun at a doctor’s office. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Cashman told the New York Post “six to nine” officers were on the scene and head their weapons ready. Fortunately, it became clear this was a mistake and Cashman said the officers were “very professional and trained.”

All in all, a pretty wild experience for the Yankees GM. I can’t imagine just being at a gas station and then moments later being surrounded by cops pointing guns at you.

That seems like one hell of a crazy way to get your day started.

Now, Cashman has a fun story to tell going forward. Sure, he might have been a bit spooked at the time, but it sounds like the police were great about the whole thing.

I have no doubt at all the clubhouse is going to absolutely love hearing about this experience.