Editorial

See Photos And Videos From Day 9 Of Football Training Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

BYU v Wisconsin (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Day nine of training camp for the Wisconsin Badgers is officially in the books.

The team threw on the pads Saturday and practiced under the lights last night as we prepare for our opening game in less than three weeks.

There was plenty of content released for the fans from the practice session, and the squad looked impressive in a short highlights mashup shared on Instagram. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Check out footage from day nine of training camp for the Badgers below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

As the King in the North, I’m always happy to see my guys getting after it. You only have a limited time to put in work in camp, and that means there’s absolutely no time for errors.

Judging from what I’ve seen out of camp through nine practices, we looked locked in, focused and on point. I wouldn’t want to have it any either way.

In 19 days, we’re going to take the field against USF and begin our journey to redemption after the disaster that was the 2018 season.

We look ready to roll and I absolutely can’t wait.

Happy Chris Pratt GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

P.S.: Our cleats this season are straight fire! It’s almost like we’ve got too much drip heading into the season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on