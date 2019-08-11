See Photos And Videos From Day 9 Of Football Training Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

Day nine of training camp for the Wisconsin Badgers is officially in the books.

The team threw on the pads Saturday and practiced under the lights last night as we prepare for our opening game in less than three weeks.

There was plenty of content released for the fans from the practice session, and the squad looked impressive in a short highlights mashup shared on Instagram. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Check out footage from day nine of training camp for the Badgers below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 10, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 10, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT

As the King in the North, I’m always happy to see my guys getting after it. You only have a limited time to put in work in camp, and that means there’s absolutely no time for errors.

Judging from what I’ve seen out of camp through nine practices, we looked locked in, focused and on point. I wouldn’t want to have it any either way.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

In 19 days, we’re going to take the field against USF and begin our journey to redemption after the disaster that was the 2018 season.

We look ready to roll and I absolutely can’t wait.

P.S.: Our cleats this season are straight fire! It’s almost like we’ve got too much drip heading into the season.