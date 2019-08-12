Superstar Alanis Morissette Announces Arrival Of Third Child

Superstar Alanis Morissette announced the exciting news that she had given birth to her third child with husband Mario Treadway, a little boy.

The 45-year-old singer shared a sweet picture on Instagram Monday showing off the newest member of her family, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

She captioned the post, “he’s here. Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree.” (RELATED: Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Share Life-Changing News)

The “Jagged Little Pill” hitmaker gave birth to her son last Thursday. Morissette and rapper husband Treadway, also known as Souleye, share nearly three-year-old daughter Onyx and eight-year-old son, Ever. (RELATED: Katherine Webb And AJ McCarron Share Life-Changing News)

The “Ironic” singer and Treadway tied the knot in 2010 and made the big announcement that they were expecting once again back in March.

In June, she opened up about suffering miscarriages “between Ever and Onyx.”

“Between Ever and Onyx there were some false starts,” Morissette explained to Self magazine. “I always wanted to have three kids, and then I’ve had some challenges and some miscarriages so I just didn’t think it was possible.”

Congratulations!