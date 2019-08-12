Jon Gruden Says He Is ‘Supporting’ Antonio Brown During Helmet Dispute

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is throwing his support behind Antonio Brown.

Brown recently threatened to quit the NFL because he’s not allowed to wear his outdated helmet that’s not approved by the league. He’s made it clear that if he can’t wear it, then he’s done playing football.

That might piss off a lot of coaches, and rightfully so. However, Gruden doesn’t seem overly concerned about the situation surrounding his star receiver right now. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Reportedly Says He Will Quit The NFL If He Can’t Wear A Certain Helmet)

“There’s been a lot of reports out there. I can’t say I agree with all of them. … This foot injury wasn’t his fault, and it’s a serious injury. …And the helmet thing is a personal matter to him, … and we’re supporting him,” Gruden told the media about the situation, according to Michael Gehlken on Saturday.

I hate to say it because I am gigantic Gruden fan, but he’s not in a good spot here at all. Trading for Brown was the marquee move of the offseason for the Raiders.

He was supposed to be the star that injected life back into the offense. However, as many predicted, he instantly continued to be a gigantic distraction.

Quitting the NFL over a helmet issue? Are you kidding me? That’s just about the softest thing I’ve ever heard.

Gruden is likely also very aware that he has to be extremely careful with how he handles Brown. The talented receiver isn’t exactly known for handling criticism or issues within an organization very well.

That means Gruden can’t openly flame him, even if he wanted to.

If I was in Gruden’s shoes, I’d be so upset. He traded for Brown, gave him a fat new deal and this is how Brown repays him.

It’s almost like we all saw this coming and somehow nobody in the Raiders leadership circle did. Best of luck to Gruden when it comes to dealing with his star receiver.