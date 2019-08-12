Arizona Cardinals Executive Vice President Ron Minegar Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk

Arizona Cardinals executive vice president Ron Minegar might be in some serious trouble after a recent arrest.

According to ABC 15, Minegar was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly driving drunk in Chandler, Arizona. He was booked and released on a charge of suspicion of DUI.

He is the second high-ranking Cardinals official to be arrested for such a charge. General manager Steve Keim was arrested last year on a DUI charge as well. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Says He Likes Kyler Murray‘s Attitude, Says He’s Taking Some ‘Chances’)

I will never understand how some people drive drunk. I’ll never get it. Obviously, Minegar is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the wonderful system we have in America, and we should all be thankful that’s the case.

However, if Minegar is guilty of driving under the influence, than he’s an idiot. It’s insanely stupid for a normal person to drive drunk.

It’s on a whole different level when you have the money to call an Uber and pay any price to get home.

Minegar is an NFL executive. He’s almost certainly flush with cash. Guys running NFL teams get paid a ton of money, and they should have enough common sense to get a ride home if they’ve been drinking.

The fact the Cardinals have had two arrests for this issue is simply mind-boggling to me.

Don’t be surprised at all if the NFL drops the hammer on Minegar to send a message. The league isn’t going to tolerate its leaders being arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.