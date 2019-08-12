A$AP Rocky Performs For The First Time Since Being Arrested In Sweden

A$AP Rocky was back on stage for the first time since his arrest in Sweden when he performed Sunday night in California.

The superstar musician spent several weeks in Swedish custody after getting into a physical altercation he tried to defuse multiple times. He was released as we wait for the verdict, and immediately hopped on a flight to America. (RELATED: Swedish Court Frees A$AP Rocky Until Verdict Announced, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘On His Way Home’)

He took the stage in Anaheim last night at the Real Street Festival, and he seemed incredibly happy to be there.

“I’m so happy to be here right now. I’m so happy to be here right now. That was a scary humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good. You know what I’m saying? People who ain’t even f**k with me felt sympathy and sympathetic to my situation. People were praying for me,” Rocky told the crowd in a video posted on Twitter by @AniCaribbean. “That uplifted my spirits when they were low. I can’t thank you enough.”

“Hip Hop never looked so strong together.” – ASAP Rocky at #RealStreetFest pic.twitter.com/IFXJcRVCPa — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) August 12, 2019

I’m glad to see Rocky is back on stage performing for people. It’s where he belongs. He doesn’t belong in jail in Sweden, especially on some trumped-up, nonsense charges.

According to USA Today, he said the verdict is coming down the pipeline Wednesday. I highly doubt they’d ever try to extradite him if he’s found guilty of assault, but President Donald Trump should stop that at all costs, if necessary.

Don’t give the Swedes one damn inch. If anything, the only thing we should give the Swedes is a visit from Delta Force or SEAL Team 6.

I hope like hell Rocky keeps crushing it. After what the Swedes did to him, he deserves a lot of rest and relaxation.

Keep crushing it on stage!