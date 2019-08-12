Bode Miller And Wife Announce They Are Expecting Twins

Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck Miller announced they are expecting identical twin boys.

Bode and Morgan made the pregnancy announcement Monday on the “Today” show where they talked about the pregnancy and loss of their daughter.

“Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,”’ Morgan told Savannah Guthrie on Monday. “This time when I found out I was pregnant I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ He said, ‘No.’ So I went to the ultrasound by myself, and sure enough, identical twin boys.” (RELATED: Bode Miller Apologizes After Blaming Olympic Skier’s Performance On Getting Married [VIDEO])

The announcement comes just over a year after the couple lost their daughter, Emmy, in a tragic drowning accident.

“We carry Emmy with us every day,” Morgan told the “Today” show. “That part doesn’t ever get easier, but we just imagine what it would be like to have her there, and we share our tears and we share our memories and we revisit stories. Keeping her a part of our family has really made this journey a little bit easier for our family.”

Bode and Morgan share their son Easton together. He was born four months after the couple lost Emmy.

Bode also has two children from previous relationships.