Bode Miller And Wife Announce They Are Expecting Twins

Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck Miller announced they are expecting identical twin boys.
Bode and Morgan made the pregnancy announcement Monday on the “Today” show where they talked about the pregnancy and loss of their daughter.
Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.
“Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,”’ Morgan told Savannah Guthrie on Monday. “This time when I found out I was pregnant I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ He said, ‘No.’ So I went to the ultrasound by myself, and sure enough, identical twin boys.” (RELATED: Bode Miller Apologizes After Blaming Olympic Skier’s Performance On Getting Married [VIDEO])
Almost one year ago, on June 10th, @nicolehughes8 and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent’s worst nightmare…we lost our babies to drowning. Since then, we have partnered with the aap @healthychildrenaap along with many other incredible organizations to eliminate this preventable tragedy. In an effort to protect parents hearts and families futures from enduring one of life’s unthinkable events, we continue to spread awareness. Did you know that drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death for children under 5? Did you know that most drownings happen during non swim times when you think your baby is playing on the family room floor? With a holiday weekend quickly approaching, be vigilant, be aware and be a voice to spread awareness. Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend! #Drowning #DrowningPrevention #WaterSafety #PoolSafety #HealthyChildren #Parents #Parenthood #Parenting #InstaParenting #ParentingTips #baby #babies #child #children #kids #toddler #toddlers #MemorialDay #HolidayWeekend
The announcement comes just over a year after the couple lost their daughter, Emmy, in a tragic drowning accident.
“We carry Emmy with us every day,” Morgan told the “Today” show. “That part doesn’t ever get easier, but we just imagine what it would be like to have her there, and we share our tears and we share our memories and we revisit stories. Keeping her a part of our family has really made this journey a little bit easier for our family.”
Bode and Morgan share their son Easton together. He was born four months after the couple lost Emmy.
Bode also has two children from previous relationships.