Bring Home The Amarey A900 Robot Vacuum With Alexa Support- Now $50 Off

Gone are the days where you had to use a traditional vacuum cleaner to clean your house. Technology has changed and you can now get smarter with the help of premium electronic products like the Amarey Robot Vacuum cleaner. While we have reviewed plenty of robot vacuums before, the main highlight of the Amarey A900 (one of the newest models on the market) is the integration of Alexa, meaning you can now interact with your vacuum using voice commands.

Get the Amarey A900 (one of the smartest robot vacuums on the market) for just $349.99 for a limited time

Moreover, the Amarey A900 offers 1400Pa strong suction- and when you add in self-charging support, this vacuum requires virtually no day to day maintenance.

While that’s enough to sell me on the product, if you are looking for more technical reasons to purchase, here’s how the Amarey A900 compares:

The Amarey Robot Vacuum Cleaner is integrated with a 145-degree digital navigation sensor paired with VSLAM technology. The vacuum cleaner is designed in such a way that it not only accurately maps your home but also calculate the optimal cleaning path without a missing spot. You will experience 30 percent faster performance when compared with conventional robot vacuums.

Other Core Features include:

145-degree Navigation Sensor

Auto Adjusting Suction Power On Carpet

The Ability To Set Up A Boundary Zone

APP Remote Control Support

Alexa and Google Assistant Support

Self-Charging Support





If you happen to look at the reviews, one of the main things reviewers mention is that the 1400Pa Suction Power is great at removing pet hair and other small particles.

Reviewers are also favorable to the self-charging features: while the Amarey A900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner obiviusly requires recharging, the device will return to the charging dock on its own if the battery runs out of power. After recharging, the cleaner will work from the last cleaning location and resume its responsibilities.

Speaking of responsibilities, as mentioned above, you will be able to clean the floor using the Amarey A900 via Alexa and Google Assistant. All you need to do is provide the required command such as “Clean the living room”. You can program different commands and cleaning modes and schedules via the companion Amarey A900 app.

While I could continue raving about how smart this vacuum is, it makes more sense for you to check this out yourself. At just $349.99 once you apply the $50 coupon on the product page, the Amarey A900 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the smartest purchased you can make this summer!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.