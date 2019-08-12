Supermodel Cara Delevingne Turns 27 Years Old

August 12 is Cara Delevingne’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her most jaw-dropping looks.

Cara Delevingne is a British model born in London. She landed her first modeling job when she was just 10 years old in an editorial shot for Vogue Italia. Storm Management would later sign Delevingne in 2009. (RELATED: Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Confirm They Are In A Relationship, After Posting Kissing Video)

Delevingne made her first appearance on the catwalk in 2011 during London Fashion Week for Burberry. The model has walked for brands such as Marc Jacobs, TopShop, Mulberry, Fendi, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and Tory Burch.

In 2014, Delevingne began to appear on the catwalk less, but still did some shows and magazine work. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Said Posing Nude Made Her Feel Sick [Photos])

She has been featured in editorial shoots for magazines such as Glamour, British GQ, Vogue Paris and Elle UK.

In 2012, Delevingne expanded her career into the film industry. Since then she has appeared in movies such as “Paper Towns” and “Suicide Squad.”

Check out her photos below: