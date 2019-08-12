Gigi Hadid Claims She ‘Got Robbed’ During Trip In Mykonos

Model Gigi Hadid told her Instagram followers that she “got robbed” on her most recent trip to Mykonos.

Hadid and her sisters recently hung out in Greece and the model just had her film from the trip developed, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u,” Hadid captioned a photo from the trip. “Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere.”

Despite being robbed, Hadid still shared photos of herself and her sisters hanging out in Mykonos. The group also spent time on a boat and by the pool, according to the photos shared. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted On Second Date With Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C.)

Followers took issue with her attempt at calling out Mykonos for the robbery that allegedly occurred.

“Let me get this straight, you’re blaming the whole of Mykonos because you were robbed and in retaliation you’re trying to impact their tourism and economy by telling people not to go there?” one user commented.

“People get robbed in NYC too; is she never going there either?” another added.

I’d like to know more about the extent she was “robbed” in Mykonos before passing judgement on her post. Maybe she isn’t talking about a street robbery, maybe she’s referring to some kind of fraud. Who knows, but until Hadid chooses to speak out on it we won’t know what actually happened.