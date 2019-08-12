‘Aquaman 2’ Filming Postponed Due To Jason Momoa Reportedly Being Run Over By Bulldozer

Actor Jason Momoa announced “Aquaman 2” filming would be postponed after he was run over by a bulldozer.

The “Aquaman” actor recently attended a protest to stop the Thirty Meter Telescope project from being built on top of a volcano Hawaiian locals consider to be sacred, according to a report published Saturday by Page Six.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2,” Momoa captioned a photo of the telescope construction in 1992. “Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else.” (RELATED: ‘Aquaman’ Crosses $900 Million Globally, Closes In On Billions Of Dollars)

“This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992),” he continued. “The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also spent time fighting the telescope construction which was reportedly approved back in 2009.

“Obviously, I’ve been following this for years now, more so as everything has been amping up more recently, but when you come here to Mauna Kea you realize it [sic] bigger than a telescope,” Johnson told Hawaii News Now.

“Aquaman 2” isn’t set to release until 2022, so maybe the stall in filming won’t have too much of an impact on the movie. Even so, it’s refreshing to see celebrities stand up for something they actually believe in.