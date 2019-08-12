Jeffrey Epstein’s Apparent Suicide Buried Some Of The Big News About His Pedophilia Ring

Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide came just one day after a treasure trove of previously unreleased court filings and legal documents involving his pedophilia ring hit the internet, and one thing is clear: Epstein’s death won’t stop people from asking questions about this man’s horrific crimes.

Editorial Director Vince Coglianese and Deputy Editor Arthur Bloom are here to break down what went wrong in the prison and what was in those documents that might have led the disgraced billionaire to take his life.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!