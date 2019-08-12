Johnny Manziel Says Football Is ‘Absolutely’ In His Future, Appears To Be In Shape

Johnny Manziel remains set on playing football, and apparently is in good shape at the moment.

With the XFL returning in 2020, many people think the Texas A&M Heisman winner will likely be the face of Vince McMahon’s league. Well, it sounds like Manziel is more than interested in continuing his football career.

When discussing his future with TylerPaper.com over the weekend, he said “absolutely, football” is what he plans to do. The report also said the former Browns player “looks in shape.”

As I’ve said about a million times, the XFL has no choice but to embrace Johnny Football. They just have to.

The league needs eyeballs and the scrub quarterbacks likely floating around won’t have any name recognition. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

You know who still can move the needle? Johnny Football.

In order for the league to succeed unlike the AAF, there needs to be somebody that can constantly generate headlines.

Manziel has been a lightning rod for attention ever since his Heisman year with the Aggies. Now, he might not have always been in the headlines for good reasons, but it seems like all of that is behind him.

If he’s on the straight and narrow, then McMahon needs to get him on an XFL roster from day one.

If he’s in shape, then let’s sign him up and roll him out.