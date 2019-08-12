Kelly Bryant Says Clemson Not Giving A Championship Ring Is ‘Not Really A Story’

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant doesn’t seem to care much at all that Clemson didn’t give him a national title ring.

Bryant started the first four games last season for the Clemson Tigers before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence. The freshman phenom ended up leading Clemson to an undefeated season and title. Head coach Dabo Swinney made waves when he revealed Bryant wouldn’t get a ring because he transferred. The former Tigers starter doesn’t mind Swinney’s decision. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“A ring is a ring. I’m in Missouri, and I don’t play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story,” Bryant told the media on Friday when discussing the situation, according to Peter Baugh.

Kelly Bryant: “A ring is a ring. I’m in Missouri, and I don’t play any mind to that. Everybody else can make a story about it, which it’s not really a story.” #Mizzou — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 9, 2019

I’m glad to see Bryant is handling this situation like a pro. He doesn’t have time to be focused on whether or not the Tigers are going to give him a title ring.

A decision has been made, Swinney isn’t giving him one and it’s time to move on. He’s now in charge of leading the Missouri offense.

He doesn’t have the time to worry about what did and didn’t happen last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bryant (@k_boogie2) on Apr 15, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

Do I think Swinney made the correct call? No, I don’t. I think Bryant started four games, and that should have been enough to get him a ring.

It’s college football. Transferring is part of the game, and it’s not like Bryant was some scrub. He was a very good QB before losing his job to a generational talent in Lawrence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bryant (@k_boogie2) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

Either way, he seems focused on getting as many wins as possible under center for Missouri. Good for him for keeping his eyes on the prize.