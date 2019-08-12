Man Saves Drone Falling Out Of The Sky In Viral Twitter Video

One man pulled off some big time heroics to save a drone that was falling out of the sky in an incredible viral video.

In the video posted on Twitter by @coolstuffcheap, which has been viewed north of 26 million times since Saturday, a drone is falling into the water while its camera is rolling.

The guy runs to the edge of the water, takes off his shoes, dives in, swims like he's got the spirit of Michael Phelps and saves his drone moments before it hits the water.

Watch the unreal video below.

Guy saves his drone pic.twitter.com/JtBLn9XSoJ — Best of Aliexpress and China (@coolstuffcheap) August 10, 2019

That dude brought the kind of energy with him to save that drone that I wish I saw in more of society. He was on point, didn't hesitate, was focused, acted quickly and got the job done.

If that's not awesome, then I have no idea what is.

I don’t know how much drones cost, but I’m guessing they must cost a ton if that dude was willing to jump into what looks like a lake to save one.

He got soaking wet, and there was no guarantee at all he’d even accomplish the rescue mission. Luckily, the man got the damn job done.

Next time, maybe he should make sure his batteries are fully charged before flying above a massive body of water. Other than that minor lapse in judgement, the video was incredible.

Sound off in the comments with your reaction to his heroic effort to save his machine.