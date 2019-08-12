Missouri Tigers Will Sell Beer And Wine During Football Games

Missouri football fans will be able to get beer and wine during football games this upcoming season.

The team has made the decision to sell the drinks during football games, and will “monitor how sales go this season” as they decide what to do at other venues, according to Dave Matter on Friday.

Per SEC policy, beer/wine sales will end after the third quarter. MU will monitor how sales go this season before deciding what other venues will sell alcohol at games — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 9, 2019

My friends, it looks like we’ve got another domino down. With every passing day, it seems like more and more schools are getting on-board when it comes to selling alcohol during college football games.

As you all know, I’ve been a bit of a leader on this issue and have pushed as many schools as possible to get behind the movement. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

There’s literally no reason at all to not sell booze during football games.

Beer and football go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s almost impossible to have one without the other.

A warm Saturday morning just doesn’t feel right without some game day preparations, and you can’t do that unless you’ve got some cold brews.

Unfortunately, most schools refused to sell beer for a very long time. It was stupid back then and it’s stupid now to continue to participate in that trend.

However, as more schools make the decision to sell ice cold beer to their fans, it seems like the domino effect just speeds up.

While I don’t care at all about Missouri football, I have to tip my cap to them for giving their fans what we all want.

Now, let’s all hope the rest of the programs in America aren’t behind. Hopefully, our long national nightmare of no beer sales during college football games will soon be over.