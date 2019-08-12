‘Maybe It’s The Jews Next’: MSNBC Hosts Keep Comparing Trump To Hitler

Some MSNBC hosts have been comparing President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while discussing issues ranging from border security to alleged racist rhetoric.

MSNBC hosts Donny Deutsch and Joe Scarborough have repeatedly compared Trump with Hitler and being a Nazi. They have also warned viewers of the danger behind another four years with Trump as president.

“There’s so many stunning parallels to what Hitler was doing in the early ’30s,” Deutsch said on MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics” on July 27. “Once again, I’m not saying Trump is going to slaughter 6 million Jews, but ranging from the fake news parallels to the seizing of new powers, the Reichstag of ’33 versus Trump’s non-existent national emergencies and declarations to ignore Congress, the racial scapegoating, the rallies, the isolating of himself … creating a false ‘Other.'”

Deutsch compared Trump to Hitler again on “Deadline: White House” July 17. He told viewers “we are heading to such a dangerous place” and wondered aloud of “it’s the Jews next” when talking about Trump. (RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Compares Trump To Hitler)

“We are heading to such a dangerous place. And guess what? You look at history, it can happen here,” Deutsch said. “Maybe it’s the Jews next. Oh, oh, oh I forgot, his daughter is married to a Jew. Who says? Who says? You know, I come from a place, I come from a group of people where it happened to 6 million of them.”

“I’m not saying Trump is that person, but every playbook that’s happening, every single playbook — creating the ‘Other,’ getting rich people to look the other way, getting people to not trust the press, getting the judicial system in your pocket, getting an entire branch of government … to just march with you, to act above the law, to say that you’re going to put your adversaries in jail.”

Scarborough talked about Nazis on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” July 24, comparing Trump’s rhetoric to what the Nazis would say in the 1930s.

“Donald Trump talking about what a disgrace to our system, when yesterday he was speaking to a bunch of young Americans saying that the Constitution gave him the right to do whatever he wanted to do. I have to think back to that Financial Times article yesterday that talked about how the Nazis in the early 1930s would rail against ‘the system,’ constantly railing ‘against the system’ because the ‘system’ was actually still stopping them in the early 1930s from doing what they wanted to do,” Scarborough said when talking about Trump’s rhetoric.

“So they attacked, ‘the system’ just generally until finally they were able to break it down and do whatever they wanted.”

During another show, co-host Scarborough played a clip of the July 17 Trump rally where members of the crowd began to chant “send her back” after the president brought up Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“That’s the president, actually, from his Nuremberg Rally from last night,” Scarborough said July 18 on “Morning Joe.”

The Nuremberg Rally was an annual Nazi rally and was considered to be a large Nazi propaganda event. Deutsch also echoed this rhetoric on “Morning Joe” July 19 when he brought up the Nuremberg Rally, and said that Trump “is a man with Nazi tendencies.”

“I want to stop using ‘autocrat,’ I was to start using the word ‘fascist,’ and tendencies, many tendencies, like Adolf Hitler. I said it. Throw me off the air,” on July 27 while speaking on “Saturday Night Politics.”

MSNBC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

