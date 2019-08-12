Prince Harry’s Popularity Drops Since Meeting Meghan Markle, Per Nigel Farage

Prince Harry’s popularity has “fallen off a cliff” since he and Meghan Markle got together, that’s according to U.K. Ambassador Nigel Farage.

“Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem,” the British leader shared during his appearance at Sydney’s Conservative Political Action Conference, per the Guardian in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

Farage’s comments came after being asked about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s social justice comments and following the statement the royals made about planning to only have two kids because of environmental concerns. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jul 14, 2019 at 2:24pm PDT

“And then, a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan,” the Brexit party leader explained. “He [Harry] was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years.”

“And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff,” he added. “We’ve been told in the last week that Meghan and Harry will only have two children … and we’re all completely ignoring, the real problem the Earth faces.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

Farage continued, “And that is the fact the population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it, no one dares deal with it, and whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth.”

As previously reported, Prince Harry made headlines recently when he said he wants no more than “two, maximum” kids.

“I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature,” the duke explained. “I view it differently now, without question.”

“I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children – two, maximum,” he added.

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” he said.