Quintez Cephus’ Attorney Says Wisconsin Won’t Let Him Back In After Sexual Assault Acquittal

Quintez Cephus’ attorney is claiming the University of Wisconsin won’t let his client back in after he was acquitted of sexual assault.

Cephus was acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in early August, and quickly attempted to get back into Madison so he could continue his football career. He was booted after his arrest in 2018.

However, it looks like that option might not even be on the table. His attorney, Steve Meyer, told News 3 Now on Monday that the school won’t let Cephus return to classes. (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Aug 4, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

ESPN also reported that his attorney said a “clear message” was being sent that Cephus wasn’t welcome and a decision wouldn’t be made until “well after the semester has started.”

The University of Wisconsin has denied the claim that they’re not letting Cephus come back.

This is not accurate. UW statement to come. — UW-Madison Media (@UWMadisonMedia) August 12, 2019

If the University of Wisconsin truly won’t let Cephus back, then this is an embarrassing day for my school.

The jury needed less than an hour to decide the superstar receiver was not guilty of sexually assaulting two women back in 2018.

He is an innocent man in the eyes of the law, and I can’t possibly see an explanation for why he shouldn’t be allowed back in. It makes no sense at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Aug 8, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

The University of Wisconsin needs to figure out what the hell is going on and fix it. Cephus is an innocent man in the eyes of the law, and the school has no business telling him he can’t come back.

If his lawyer is being honest and straightforward, then it’s a sad day to be a Wisconsin Badger. Hopefully, there is a quick resolution to this situation.