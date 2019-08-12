Redskins Coach Jay Gruden Won’t ‘Come To Any Conclusions Right Now’ On Quarterback Battle

It doesn’t sound like Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is in a rush to figure out who will start at quarterback.

Right now, the Redskins have Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins all on the roster. While it’s clear the former Ohio State star is the man of the future, there’s no guarantee he’ll be playing anytime soon.

“I don’t want to make any — come to any conclusions right now. It’s silly to, so there’s still a lot of ball left to be played, lot of passes, lot of things, lot of situational work we still have to do, a couple more games left, three games left. There’s more work to be had,” Gruden told the media on Saturday, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Listed As 3rd String Quarterback On First Redskins Depth Chart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jul 30, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

There’s only been one preseason game so far, and Haskins looked okay. He showed off his ability to throw the ball, but also made some very foolish decisions when it came to picking his targets.

One of his interceptions was downright brutal. It was like watching a car wreck in slow motion.

Dwayne Haskins throws his first NFL touchdown! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/P4zACfS8Re — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 9, 2019

Does he have more upside than Keenum and McCoy? Yes, and the margin is miles ahead of the other two gunslingers on the roster.

However, I think it’s safe to say Haskins might just not be ready right now. I go back and forth on whether it’s worth getting him reps on a team that will likely be awful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

It’s always good to get a young player as many reps as possible, but you don’t want to destroy his confidence before he’s ready to go.

Ultimately, that’s the decision Gruden has to wrestle with right now, and I’d be surprised if the former OSU star sees the field early in the season.

Washington can ride with McCoy or Keenum and Haskins can take over once he’s finally ready to completely command the offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jul 25, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

The future is bright for the Redskins, but that doesn’t mean Haskins will be spinning the rock when the regular season starts in a couple weeks.