Sarah Silverman Fired From Movie Over Old Blackface Photo

Sarah Silverman has revealed that she was recently fired from a movie over an old photo of her in blackface and she admitted she “didn’t fight it.”

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part,” the 48-year-old actress/comedian said during her appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” while the two were discussing her career and the current cancel culture that’s taken down once popular celebrities, according to a Fox News piece published Monday. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Silverman (@sarahkatesilverman) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT

“Then, at 11 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode,” she added, referencing a photo taken of her during an episode on her show “The Sarah Silverman Program” in 2007 wearing blackface. It was for a sketch to see if it was more difficult being black or Jewish, per Page Six. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She’s Now ‘Horrified’ By 2007 Blackface Sketch)

“I didn’t fight it,” Silverman shared. “They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening.”

“It just made me real, real sad because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right,” she added.

The “Wreck It Ralph” star then went on to slam the trend of calling celebs out for past actions, saying it’s “righteousness porn.”

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it,” Silverman shared. “It’s like if you’re not on board, if you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once … everyone is, like, throwing the first stone.”

“It’s so odd,” she added. “It’s a perversion … It’s really, ‘Look how righteous I am and now I’m going to press refresh all day long to see how many likes I get in my righteousness.'”

During an interview with GQ in 2018, the comedian talked about the blackface sketch and said she’s now “horrified” by it.

“Comedy by nature is not at all evergreen,” the former “Saturday Night Live” star explained. “So if you’re doing it right, you look back at your old stuff and you’re horrified. I don’t stand by the blackface sketch. I’m horrified by it, and I can’t erase it. I can only be changed by it and move on.”