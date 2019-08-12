Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Lands Triple-Double Twist Move And The Video Is Amazing

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles managed to do something no one has ever done before when she landed a triple-double twist move and the video is incredible.

It happened when the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast was doing her floor routine at the final night of the 2019 U.S. women’s Gymnastics Championships and landed what’s called a “triple-twisting, double back maneuver,” something no one woman has ever done before, per the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles To Release Autobiography This Fall)

Lucky for us, the video has surfaced and it is amazing to say the least. (RELATED: Simone Biles Carried The American Flag At The Closing Ceremonies Of The Olympics)

WATCH:

The move not only helped her make history. But also helped make her the first woman in nearly 70 years to win a sixth US senior all-around gymnastics title. The last woman to do it was Clara Lomady in 1952, per Fox News.

Shortly after, clips started surfacing on social media. And we have to admit, the triple-double in slow motion is one for the books. Check it out.

Incredible to watch @Simone_Biles do this in slow motion. I would call it magic but that wouldn’t give her credit for years of hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/WsFP7vAjzz — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 12, 2019

At the end of her routine, Biles said she quickly grabbed her phone to see the her amazing flip on video.

“I didn’t want to be the last person to see it,” the gold medalist shared. “So I went online to see what it looked like.”

Later, she explained how she couldn’t be happier with her performance Sunday.

“I feel I haven’t been as confident on bars this year as I was last year,” the gymnast said. “To finally do a good routine like I can do it, I was really happy. I was very happy and the last event, so I was like, ‘Thank God we’re done.'”

Congratulations!