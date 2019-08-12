Teen Vogue Snapchat Discover Story Instructs Teenagers On How To Get Abortions

Teen Vogue posted a Snapchat story Saturday that instructs teenagers on how to obtain abortions, including how to navigate parental consent.

Teen Vogue’s Snapchat story was featured on Snapchat’s Discovery page among a variety of other outlets’ stories — usually, 24-hour-lasting snaps displaying news and pop culture content that can cost advertisers around $50,000 a day, according to Wallaroo Media.

The publication built on a June Teen Vogue article by writer Nona Willis Aronowitz in her column Down To Find Out, entitled “How to Get an Abortion If You’re a Teen.” Neither Snapchat nor Teen Vogue responded to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Imagine this … ” reads an image included in the Snapchat story, which still remains on the Discover page as of Monday afternoon. (RELATED: Teen Vogue Writer Explains How To Get An Abortion Without Parental Consent)

“You’re 16, you’re pregnant, and you don’t want to be. How can you go about getting an abortion if you’re under 18? Read on to find out more … ”

The story goes on to explain teenagers’ options for obtaining abortions before offering Aronowitz’s article. Aronowitz did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Ninety-two percent of U.S. teenagers aged 12 to 17 use Snapchat, according to eMarketer, while about 94% of 18- to 24-year-olds use the app.

“Having access to abortion should be your right, regardless of your parents’ beliefs,” the story continues. “Unfortunately, not every state legislature agrees so the first step is knowing your state’s rules when it comes to parental consent.”

Content in the Snapchat story encourages teens to discuss getting an abortion with their parents if the state’s law requires that parents be involved.

“There is another legal option in many states that would let you get an abortion without parental approval called a judicial bypass procedure — but it takes time and involves testifying before a judge,” the story continues.

“In any case, you can also contact your local abortion fund if you need help paying for it on your own.”

