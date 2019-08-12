This Season’s Best Cordless Hedge Trimmer Is On Sale

Two thousand reviewers can’t be wrong. That’s how many people have weighed in on the Black & Decker LHT2436 Cordless Hegde Trimmer. With over 2,050 reviews, this hedge trimmer earns a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating. If you are looking for a new hedge trimmer, this is the deal for you. The celebrated yard tool is currently over $40 off on Amazon’s website.
The power trimmer comes with a powerful 40-volt lithium ion rechargeable battery. With the lithium ion battery, you can trim up to 6000 square feet before it needs to be recharged. The accompanying Energy Star-rated fast battery charger fully recoups the battery in only an hour. One reviewer called this product “the best battery operated trimmer out there.”
Get your Black & Decker power hedge trimmer, lithium ion battery, and fast charger today all for just $109.00
Coupled with a 24-inch dual action blade, the Black & Decker exclusive power drive transmission helps you complete your toughest yard tasks in half the time. According to Black & Decker, it can make 2400 cuts per minute allowing you to trim two times more branches without stalling. The shearing blade easily and quickly cuts branches up to 3/4-inch thick. The full wrap-around auxiliary handle also provides a comfortable secure grip and is large enough to accommodate gloves. Plus, the dual action blade provides less arm vibration than comparable single blade motions. It measures 39.2 X 7.3 X 7.5 inches and weighs just under 7 pounds. The best part? The price. This amazing tool regularly retails for $149.99, but you can get your Black & Decker power hedge trimmer, lithium ion battery, and fast charger today for only $109.00. Great price and amazing quality are just two of the reasons you need to get this product. Buy your today and you’ll enjoy getting your yard work in half the time this summer.
