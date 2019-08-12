HBO Shares ‘Westworld’ GIF On Twitter That Appears To Show Dolores In Bed With Maeve

HBO shared an interesting “Westworld” GIF Monday on Twitter.

The show’s official account tweeted a GIF that appears to show Dolores holding Maeve in bed. It’s not entirely clear whether or not it’s Maeve, but I’d put the odds somewhere north of 90%. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if you think that’s what’s being shown.

If that is Maeve with Dolores, then it’s an interesting turn of events. The two female characters are pretty much opposites of each other in their outlooks on humanity.

Dolores is all about death and destruction. Maeve also wanted her freedom through the first two seasons, but wasn’t as evil.

In fact, there’s a serious argument to be made that ultimately only one can exist with their opposing philosophies.

However, we know Dolores is out of the park in season three. She also snuck out some of the brain core devices for the hosts, and I think odds are high Maeve is one of them.

If Dolores could recreate her body at the end of season two, then it’s not hard to believe she did the same for Maeve.

Add in the fact she appears in the season three trailer, and I think we can safely say Maeve will be around for some more episodes.

Will they be allies in season three? The GIF above would seem to indicate that’s the path we’re on.

I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. Season three arrives in 2020, and you now I’ll be following along like a hawk!