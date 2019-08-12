Whitney Cummings Shares Nude Photo In Response To Being Extorted

Comedian Whitney Cummings attempted to get ahead of some “foolish dorks” who are trying to extort money from her.

Cummings shared a photo that showed her nipple Monday to Twitter, after people had said they’d post the picture if she didn’t pay up.

1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

“In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple,” Cummings tweeted regarding the nude photo incident. “Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

“They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am,” Cummings continued in a tweet with the screenshot of the photo showing nipple. “If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks.”

When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019



Cummings brought attention to the time and resources it takes to deal with a situation like the one she had to deal with Monday.

“Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore,” Cummings added.

The nude photo by Cummings comes two months after actress Bella Thorne posted her own nude photos after being threatened by a hacker.