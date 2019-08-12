Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Clip Of John Dutton Telling Kayce They’re Going To Kill The Beck Brothers

“Yellowstone” dropped a chilling clip from the last episode on Twitter, and it’s worth watching multiple times.

As you all know, the end of the seventh episode of season two was one of the most shocking we’ve ever seen in the show so far.

Malcom Beck and his brother sent two hitmen to take out Beth Dutton, and all hell broke loose. They killed her assistant, she stabbed one in the neck, the other tried to rape her and Rip took some shots from them as he swooped in to save the day. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Ends With Bloodshed In Awesome New Episode ‘Resurrection Day’)

You can watch the moment below, but be warned that it’s very violent.

Even after all that, things didn’t slow down in the final moments of the episode as John revealed his plans for the show’s evil villains.

“We’re going to kill them, son,” John responds when Kayce asks what the family is going to do about the Beck brothers at the end of the last episode.

Watch the epic moment from the seventh episode below.

My friends, who is ready for war? I’m sitting over here ready to sign up and fight side by side with the Duttons against the Beck brothers.

Everybody else is just watching the show, and I’m getting ready to start loading up magazines, throwing a saddle on a horse and ride off into action.

We’ve got three episodes left, and I don’t expect things to slow down at all. The Duttons are coming for blood, and they have a history of being very efficient killers.

Tune in Wednesday night to watch episode eight of season two. It’s hopefully going to be a bloodbath.