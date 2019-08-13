Report: Brody Jenner Moves On From Ex With Victoria’s Secret Josie Canseco

Brody Jenner has reportedly already moved on from his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and has started seeing Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that the 22-year-old lingerie model met the “The Hills: New Beginnings” star when he was in New York and things are reportedly going good right now.

Insiders shared that the pair have been seeing each other a lot and showing a lot of public displays of affection around friends. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on Jun 2, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

As previously reported, Carter made headlines over the weekend after pictures surfaced of her and Miley Cyrus kissing while on vacation. The two reportedly didn’t start seeing each other until they ended things with their spouses, per TMZ. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

This was after reports came out that the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker and Liam Hemsworth had split up after less than nine months of marriage. The two were wed back in December at a very private ceremony surround by family and friends.

The “Hunger Games” star finally broke his silence late Monday with a post on Instagram confirming that the two had indeed separated.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor wrote, along with a picture of a beach at sunset.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”