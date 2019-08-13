Bud Light Releases College Football Themed Cans Featuring Multiple Teams

Bud Light has gotten into the college football spirit with some new beer cans.

According to Darren Rovell on Tuesday, the popular beer company is releasing “college themed cans” for Alabama, Virginia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Iowa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The LSU Tigers cans the only ones that feature the actual logo. Give them a look below.

Bud Light unveils college themed cans: Alabama, Virginia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech & Iowa. LSU is only school that approved logo on can and packaging. pic.twitter.com/RF9vQfCnlV — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 13, 2019

I’ve got to be honest here with all of you. I’m not a huge Bud Light guy but that might have to change after seeing these new cans.

You can’t make college football beer cans and then expect me to sit out without enjoying any. That’s just not going to happen, my friends.

If a company is making college football beer cans, then you can bet everything you have that I’ll be drinking them.

We didn’t land on the moon to not drink out of college football themed beer cans. No, no we didn’t. We landed on the moon to maintain that exact kind of freedom.

My only problem here is they’re not making them for the Badgers. That means that I’ll likely drink them, but I won’t be overly happy.

Does Bud Light hate the Wisconsin Badgers? If anybody loves to drink beer, it’s Wisconsin fans, and that’s a concrete fact.

Props to Bud Light for staying frosty with the beer. College football fans everywhere appreciate it.