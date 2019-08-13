CNN Guest Called Donald Trump Jr. ‘Fredo’ In Past Segment — Cuomo Was Silent

A guest on CNN called the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. “Fredo” in a January clip — the same word a CNN spokesperson called “an ethnic slur” when it was used to demean journalist Chris Cuomo Monday.

Trump Jr. tweeted out the clip Monday in response to a viral video of Cuomo challenging a heckler to a fight when he was called Fredo.

“Daddy [President Donald Trump] kept Fredo back home. So who cares what Donald Trump Jr. says?” Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist, said in the January clip.

WATCH:

Does CNN’s head of PR still think “Fredo” is an ethnic slur after watching this? Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here. An excuse just as fake as his news. #FredoCuomo https://t.co/8G8yuY80CK pic.twitter.com/1gwVyDVCob — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

A CNN spokesperson condemned the insult when it was hurled at Cuomo.

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said Monday on Twitter. “We completely support him.”

Cuomo can be seen in the past clip with little reaction to the insult; however, his response differed when it was used to his detriment. A heckler called Cuomo Fredo in New York — the word reportedly references an unsavory character in the movie “The Godfather.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr: The Media Was Complicit In A Brutal Assault On An Innocent Journalist)

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Cuomo told the man. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN.”

“They use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian?” Cuomo added. “It’s an insult to your fucking people. It’s like the n-word for us.”

WATCH:

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN’s Chris Cuomo and called him “Fredo” Cuomo: “You’re going to have a problem” Man: “What are you going to do about it?” Cuomo: “I’ll fuckin ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs” Credit: “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon” pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit,” he said. “I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk.”

Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

Cuomo can be seen making physical advances at the man, while others restrain him.

CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” spokesman did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment by the time of publication.

