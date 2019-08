Cuomo Was Right About ‘Fredo’ — Here’s Why He’s Still Not A Journalist

Here’s the gabbagool.

Chris Cuomo was absolutely right to brashly push back against an internet troll who tried to “gotcha” him in front of his 9-year-old daughter.

Unfortunately for the CNN host, he also demonstrated exactly why he’s not really or journalist, or at the least, a very bad one.

Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese and Christian Datoc — noted Italians themselves — break down the whole story.

