Trump Golfs With John Daly

PGA Championship - Round One

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Phillip Nieto Contributor

Sort-of-retired golfer John Daly, known for his flamboyant style, played a few rounds of golf Monday with Donald Trump at the president’s Bedminster club in New Jersey.

Long John was seen wearing a red, white, and blue clothing color combination after finishing up the game with Trump.

Daly tweeted out a picture of himself and the President saying, “I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially w/this man leading our country! One of the greatest days of my life! Thank you for a great day #potus #dad ….you are the best!” (RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Caddie Joe LaCava Says He Bought 100 Beers After Winning The Masters)

Trump appeared to enjoy the game as well tweeting back to Daly saying, ” Thank you John, you are a special guy!”

In the past, the president has expressed warm regards for some of his other professional golf friends like Tiger Woods. Trump and Woods have historically had a friendly relationship. Back in 2013, Trump tweeted out how he’s always “remained strong for Tiger even during his difficult period.”