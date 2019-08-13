Fortnite Champion Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf Gets Swatted

Fortnite star Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf was recently swatted at his Pennsylvania home.

Bugha, who won a $3 million Fortnite prize in July, was swatted Saturday night while playing Fortnite Arena Trios with his buddies at his house and live streaming it, according to ESPN on Monday.

On the stream, he got up, was gone for awhile, came back and told his friends he’d just been swatted. An unknown caller had told police pretending to be the gaming superstar and said he’d murdered his father.

When police arrived, they made contact with the father and the situation was resolved in about 30 minutes.

You know what the best part of this story is? Bugha just went back to streaming apparently like it was no big deal at all.

Yeah, he just had police show up thinking he murdered his father, but don’t sweat it. The young man doesn’t have time to waste.

He’s too busy making fat stacks of cash and gaming with his friends. I’ll be damned if he’s going to pause that to deal with the police. There’s money to be made, my friends.

Also, if you get caught swatting somebody, then you should go to prison for a very long time. An innocent man in Kansas was killed because of a swatting.

Some people might think calling the police is a funny prank. I can promise you it’s not, and we’ve seen it end in tragedy before.

The police think this call came from Europe, which might make catching the culprit tough. Either way, the person should be punished if found out.

Shoutout to the local authorities for dealing with it professionally and Bugha for getting right back on point playing games with his friends.