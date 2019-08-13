Fox News Dominates Cable News Ratings As CNN’s Gun Town Hall Falls Flat

Fox News channel dominated the cable news ratings for a busy August 5-11 news week that included a “Hannity” interview with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as a gun town hall on CNN.

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Wednesday, August 7th interview with de Blasio drew 3.3 million viewers, according to the latest Nielsen Media Research ratings, which included 546,000 in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

Both overall ratings represented a 5 percent and 8 percent uptick from typical “Hannity” viewership, and the interview significantly outpaced MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, which garnered 2.5 million viewers and 375,000 in the 25-54 demographic. The “Hannity” episode also trounced CNN’s Gun Town Hall, which finished a distant third with 1.2 million viewers and 284,000 in the 25-54 demo.

The network won both daytime and primetime ratings victories with 1.3 million viewers during the day and 2.4 million in prime time, topping both CNN and MSNBC.

Meanwhile, Fox News’ flagship primetime program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” remained the highest-rated show in cable news with 3,353,000 overall viewers and 557,000 in the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: Conservatives Defend Tucker Carlson As Media Rage Mob Rages)

Other significant winners included “Outnumbered Overtime,” which won its time slot on Wednesday and Friday, Shannon Bream’s”Fox News @ Night,” which continued to dominate over Brian Williams’ “11th Hour” on MSNBC, and “Fox & Friends,” which defeated both MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and CNN’s “New Day.”